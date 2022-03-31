Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Seaboard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seaboard by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock traded up $90.50 on Thursday, hitting $4,205.49. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,535.00 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.