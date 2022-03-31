ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,422.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $332,630.03 and $1,422.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004163 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

