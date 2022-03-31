Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $155.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

