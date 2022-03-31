FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 742,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

