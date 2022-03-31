JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$23.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

