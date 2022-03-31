Brokerages Set Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT at $13.40

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYXT. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 236,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.