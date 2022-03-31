Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,413. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

