Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Increases By 43.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.3 days.

CEVMF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.