Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Increases By 43.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 430.3 days.
CEVMF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.