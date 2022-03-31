Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Expands By 50.0%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.