Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.64

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $22.07. Renren shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 26,175 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
