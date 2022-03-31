Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.64

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $22.07. Renren shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 26,175 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Renren alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.