EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.00. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 22,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVI Industries by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EVI Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations, and sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

