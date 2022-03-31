Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 984,484 shares.

MARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £515.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.46.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

