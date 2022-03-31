Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 984,484 shares.

MARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £515.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.46.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

