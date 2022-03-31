Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.66

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.66 and traded as high as $192.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 9,609,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $460,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

