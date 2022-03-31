Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.66

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.66 and traded as high as $192.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 9,609,050 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65.
About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
