Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.46. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 158,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.