Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 20,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,248. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

