Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00107275 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,769,207,538 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,986,446 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

