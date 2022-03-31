Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NU.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,062. NU has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

