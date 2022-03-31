Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$61.83. 1,557,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.29. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$53.95 and a 1 year high of C$62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,440.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

