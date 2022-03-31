Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.71.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

