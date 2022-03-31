$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

