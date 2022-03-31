Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 121,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

