Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.64) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 55,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

