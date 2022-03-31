Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 271,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

