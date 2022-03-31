BASIC (BASIC) Tops One Day Volume of $589,706.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $589,706.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

