Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Decreases By 21.3%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.