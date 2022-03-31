American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AXP stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $187.00. 3,801,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,345. American Express has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pariax LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,434,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

