Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.36. 24,136,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $605.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

