First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 62,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,163. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

