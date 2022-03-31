CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Increased to €3.30 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAIXY. Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 215,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,000. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

