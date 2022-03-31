Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,041,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

