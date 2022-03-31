Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 62,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

