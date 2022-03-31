Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 3,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

