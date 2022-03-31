Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 43,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after buying an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.