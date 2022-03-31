Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0009

Tap (XTP) traded up 67% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Tap has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106942 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

