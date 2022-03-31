Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.78. 1,354,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,500,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.