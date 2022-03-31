Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,606. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.