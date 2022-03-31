H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.07. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 204,538 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $4,438,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

