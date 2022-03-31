FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.