FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
