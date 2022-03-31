Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

CMPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

