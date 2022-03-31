Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.60. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 200,612 shares.
MFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
