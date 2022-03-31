Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 15,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

