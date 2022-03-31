VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%.

Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,819. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

