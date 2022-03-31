VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%.
Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,819. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.73.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.
