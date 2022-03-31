Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.05. Marten Transport shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 502,899 shares.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

