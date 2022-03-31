Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.88 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.88 ($0.27). 143,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 26,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.51.

Get Parsley Box Group alerts:

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.