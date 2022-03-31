CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PRPB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,995. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

