Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Up 0.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. 256,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 117,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAQC. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,638,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

