TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 134,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

