Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $85.41. 18,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 64,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEP)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.
