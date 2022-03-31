Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.
Volex Company Profile (OTC:VLXGF)
