BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BME traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

